Moas rescues 235 migrants in two operations coordinated by Tripoli and Rome

File photo - Darrin Zammit Lupi.

The Moas volunteer group said today that 235 migrants were rescued from the Mediterranean by its ship ‘Phoenix’ in two operations. Both involved rubber dinghies, which carried 131 and 104 people respectively.

The Phoenix is now sailing north and has been instructed by Rome Rescue Centre to transfer the migrants to the Golfo Azzurro, a ship operated by the Proactiva Open Arms society. Ironically the same vessel last week was refused entry by both Italy and Malta to disembark three migrants, but they were later allowed to disembark in Sicily.

Moas said the first rubber boat was spotted by its maritime patrol aircraft which alerted the Italian authorities. They in turn instructed it to contact Tripoli rescue authorities, under whose responsibility the rescue area was.

When contacted, Tripoli told Moas to launch the rescue mission. Some of the migrants who were taken on board were found to be suffering from fumes inhalation and other injuries.

In the meantime, the Rome authorities notified Moas of a second rubber vessel that was spotted 13 nautical miles away, this time carrying 104 people. Rome coordinated with Tripoli, and agreed to handle the rescue. The Phoenix was then instructed to continue its search-and-rescue missions and take everyone on board to the Golfo Azzurro.

Among those rescued today were a baby, just 23 days old, and a man from Morocco travelling with his three children.