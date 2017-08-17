Gozo's oldest windmill to be restored

The windmill was commissioned in the beginning of the 18th century.

The oldest surviving windmill in Gozo will be given a much-needed facelift after the Planning Commission approved restoration works on the historic building.

Commissioned by Grand Master Perellos in the beginning of the 18th century, the windmill at Xewkija is the only one with a tower based on an octagonal base.

To improve the viewing experience and accessibility, the project will include the creation of a small piazza area around the Grade 1 scheduled building. New public convenience facilities will also be constructed adjacent to the windmill.

The conservation works will include the removal of metallic inserts and cement renders, the replacement of the windmill's concrete roof with traditional stone slabs and the cleaning of the stone. The windmill’s mechanism will also be reconstructed.

The works will be carried out in accordance with an approved restoration method statement and monitored by the Planning Authority’s conservation officers. The restoration method statement has been endorsed by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.

The windmill which started operating in 1710 by miller Ġanni Scicluna consists of a large entrance hall, two large parallel rooms, and a kitchen at the back. In the middle there is the winding staircase leading up to the roof of the tower. Above the entrance hall is a birth room.

In 1956, the windmill served as the first location of the Xewkija Band Club. The band club’s committee used the site until 1965. Since then the windmill has remained empty and unused.