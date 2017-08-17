Advert
BOV supporting restoration of the richly decorated 'Gran Salon'

Bank of Valletta is supporting the restoration of the ‘Gran Salon’ at the Auberge de Provence in Valletta.

The Gran Salon is among the more captivating features of the Auberge de Provence (National Museum of Archaeology), with its richly painted walls and wooden beamed ceiling. Located on the upper floor of the Auberge, the Grand Salon is a

Located on the upper floor of the Auberge, the Grand Salon is a beautifully baroque decorated hall that was used by the Knights of the Order of St. John for their business discussions, as a refectory and also as a banqueting hall. It has one of the only five wooden trussed roofs still surviving from the Knight’s period and the mural decorations found within this hall are also unique on the island. 

‘We actively seek out restoration projects which help keep our islands’ character and charm, and provide a link to its diverse history,’ bank chairman Deo Scerri said during a visit.

‘The promising results of the ongoing restoration fill us with confidence that we will once again be able to enjoy the Gran Salon in all its glory.’ 

