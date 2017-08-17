Anthony Buttigieg to contest PD leadership
Party welcomes the doctor's decision
Anthony Buttigieg, who recently stepped down as the deputy leader of the Partit Demokratiku, has announced his intention to contest the leadership position.
The news was revealed by PD, saying that it had received an official resignation letter, submitted to outgoing PD leader Marlene Farrugia, which formalises his stepping down
The party said it welcomed the doctor's decision to try for the top post.
“Partit Demokratiku welcomes broader participation by the general public in the continued evolution and growth of this new party,” it said.
Ms Farrugia announced last week that she would step down following the party's annual conference. Her partner Godfrey has so far not made his intentions clear, but has not closed the door to a potential bid.
