An out-of-this-world view of Malta

This picture of Malta from space was taken by the SpaceX/Dragon CRS-12 cargo craft as it approached the International Space Station yesterday, completing a two-day journey to the orbiting outpost.

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli grappled Dragon at approximately 12.52pm, using the space station's robotic arm.

According to NASA, the spacecraft is loaded with 2,900 kg of research materials, crew supplies and hardware, that include crucial materials to support the dozens of ongoing science research investigations.