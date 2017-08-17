18kg of drugs found in car, Briton arrested on arrival from Sicily
A 54-year-old British man resident in Malta was arrested on arrival from Sicily this morning after 6kg of suspected cocaine and 12kg of suspected heroin were found in his car.
The drug was hidden in the chassis of the vehicle.
Magistrate Gazzio Mercieca is hold an inquiry.
The police are expected to arraign the man in court tomorrow.
