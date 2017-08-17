Advert
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 19:01

18kg of drugs found in car, Briton arrested on arrival from Sicily

A 54-year-old British man resident in Malta was arrested on arrival from Sicily this morning after 6kg of suspected cocaine and 12kg of suspected heroin were found in his car.

The drug was hidden in the chassis of the vehicle. 

Magistrate Gazzio Mercieca is hold an inquiry.

The police are expected to arraign the man in court tomorrow.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman found in Paceville garbage truck...

  2. Decomposing body found at sea off Portomaso

  3. Frank Portelli says he rues decision to...

  4. Anti-migrant 'ship of hate' will be...

  5. Delimara hotel developers launch...

  6. 'Humiliating' drug trafficking rampant...

  7. Woman critically injured in Għar Lapsi fall

  8. Most Mater Dei wards full

  9. Back home - Tritons are brought back to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed