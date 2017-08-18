Advert
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 06:11 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

‘Private’ visit

I read that former British prime minister Tony Blair came to Malta on what was described as “a private visit”.

May I ask what official position does Blair hold not to make his visit “private”?

