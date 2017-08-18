I can’t understand why the authorities are trying to ‘rationalise’ the Paceville gentlemen’s clubs’ sheer exploitation of women.

What the authorities are trying to do is simply accommodate these club owners’ greed for money at the expense of women. (God knows how some of them ended up in Malta, what they might have been through and what their life is like now). These, in many ways, are vulnerable and, indeed, true victims themselves.

If the owners want bars they can have them but without using women as objects to display and use. How can the authorities go along with all this?

What the government needs to do is not to find ways to accommodate the Paceville owners but, instead, put a stop to the practice of using women completely. It should call a spade a spade and say no to this form of prostitution.

Women deserve better.