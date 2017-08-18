Complex decisions

Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump’s reckless statement last week to unleash “fire and fury” against North Korea if it endangered the United States is making the confrontation between the two sides over nuclear weapons harder to resolve.

Trump’s provocative remarks continue to show he is a President with no prior government or military experience and has absolutely no clear grasp of complex strategic issues.

Such remarks and vague threats will get him nowhere with North Korea.

Surely, there are better ways to signal toughness with Kim Jong Un (above).

By uttering such inflammable remarks, Trump has once again made himself the focus of attention when it should be the ruthless North Korean leader.

Engaging in a war of words with Kim only makes it harder for both sides to de-escalate this confrontation.

Peaceful and diplomatic solutions are the way forward to end this confrontation once and for all.