Inflation creeps up - but still below EU average

Photo: Shutterstock

In July 2017, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased to 1.2 per cent, from 1.0 per cent registered in June 2017.

The National Statistics Office said that the largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages Index (0.36 percentage points) mainly reflecting higher prices of non-alcoholic beverages, while the largest downward impact was registered in the Communication Index (0.08 percentage points) attributed to lower prices of mobile phones.

The annual rate of change as measured by the Maltese HICP in June 2017 was 0.3 percentage points lower than that registered for the eurozone for that month.