Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Sainty Vogue from Sfax to Annaba (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Rio Blanco from Port Tangier to Alexandria (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) today.

The Daniel from Tunis to Algiers (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the CMA CGM Callisto from Suez to Valencia and the Fas Dammam from Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the Maersk Guatemala from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Algiers, the CMA CGM Pegasus from Genoa to Beirut, the Karina from Algiers to Tripoli, the Nicola from Sfax to Tunis, the Okee August from Skikda to Izmir, the Hansa Cloppenburg from Annaba to Annaba, the CMA CGM Georgia from Algeciras, the Joanna from Civitavecchia to Mersin and the CMA CGM Tosca from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Saturday.

The MSC La Spezia from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Maersk Batur from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Maersk Arun (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Repulse Bay from Piraeus to Misurata (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Eurocargo Valencia from Catania to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Contship Fun from Valencia to Tunis, the Bomar Resolute from Naples to Algeciras and the Contship Top from Algiers (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the APL Minnesota from Koper to Damietta and the Cerinthus from Alexandria to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Monday.