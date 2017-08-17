Advert
Thursday, August 17, 2017, 11:22

Watch: Street photography in a tense political climate (ARTE)

After scouring the streets of Tehran as a professional photographer, Ako Salemi traded his camera in for a smartphone and decided to produce a more stripped back street photography.

In a very tense political climate, he's cut off from conventional channels; so instead, he shows off his work on social networks. He's an international success. 

