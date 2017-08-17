Watch: Street photography in a tense political climate (ARTE)
After scouring the streets of Tehran as a professional photographer, Ako Salemi traded his camera in for a smartphone and decided to produce a more stripped back street photography.
In a very tense political climate, he's cut off from conventional channels; so instead, he shows off his work on social networks. He's an international success.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.