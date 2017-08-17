Philippine police kill 32 in drug war's bloodiest day

Warning: Video contains graphic images

32 people were killed by police in dozens of anti-drug operations in Bulacan, a province north of the capital Manila.

Provincial police chief Romeo Carabat said 109 petty criminals had been arrested and dozens of guns seized.

He claimed the victims all died in police shootouts, but activists and human rights groups said the police often execute suspects and plant drugs and guns at the scene.

President Duterte welcomed the bloodshed, saying "Let's kill another 32 every day. Maybe we can reduce what ails this country."

Thousands of people have been killed in Duterte's anti-drugs campaign since it was launched at the end of June last year.

His opponents have filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court accusing the president and his top aides of crimes against humanity.

And that's something Duterte has welcomed - declaring that he was willing to rot in jail to defend Filipinos.

He has also complained about human rights groups criticising his drugs war. He called for such groups to be investigated, or worse.

"If they are obstructing justice," he said, "shoot them."