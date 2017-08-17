Advert
Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 22:51

Watch: Napoli win 2-0 as Nice finish with nine

 

Napoli scored from a disputed penalty to beat Nice 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday as the French side had two players sent off in quick succession late on.

Dries Mertens put Napoli ahead in the 13th minute and Jorginho converted a penalty in the 70th after Christophe Jallet tripped Dries Mertens, although replays suggested it happened just outside the penalty area.

Nice were reduced to nine men in the 79th minute when Vincent Koziello was given a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Piotr Zielinski and Alassane Plea was given a yellow card for protesting -- his second of the game. 

 

Napoli&rsquo;s Jorginho celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates.Napoli’s Jorginho celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfer news and rumours

  2. Buffon, Messi and Ronaldo on UEFA player...

  3. Watch: Liverpool beat Hoffenheim away...

  4. Watch: Luke Gambin opens account at...

  5. Sharapova awarded main draw wildcard at...

  6. Football transfers: what the UK papers say

  7. Watch: Celtic hammer Astana in first leg

  8. Watch: Napoli win 2-0 as Nice finish...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed