Watch: Napoli win 2-0 as Nice finish with nine

Napoli scored from a disputed penalty to beat Nice 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday as the French side had two players sent off in quick succession late on.

Dries Mertens put Napoli ahead in the 13th minute and Jorginho converted a penalty in the 70th after Christophe Jallet tripped Dries Mertens, although replays suggested it happened just outside the penalty area.

Nice were reduced to nine men in the 79th minute when Vincent Koziello was given a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Piotr Zielinski and Alassane Plea was given a yellow card for protesting -- his second of the game.