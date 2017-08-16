Watch: Luke Gambin opens account at Luton Town

Malta international Luke Gambin was included in the starting line-up for Luton Town for the first time this season, as they hosted Tottenham Hotspur U-21 in their Checkatrade Trophy opener.

Gambin left a good impression in their 2-2 draw, as he put his side ahead early in the first half with a low shot which slid past the Spurs' goalkeeper.

As the game headed to penalties, the former Barnet winger struck the winning penalty to seal the points for Luton.

After two matches played, Luton have currently three points in League Two after hammering Yeovil Town 8-2 in the opening match and losing to Barnet, Gambin's old foes, 1-0 away from home last weekend.

This is Gambin's second goal at the club he joined last January, after he registered his maiden goal in Luton's 3-0 win over Hartlepool back in February.