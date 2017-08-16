Advert
Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 16:34 by Gianluca Lia

Watch: Luke Gambin opens account at Luton Town

Luton went on to beat Spurs U-21 on penalties

Malta international Luke Gambin was included in the starting line-up for Luton Town for the first time this season, as they hosted Tottenham Hotspur U-21 in their Checkatrade Trophy opener.

Gambin left a good impression in their 2-2 draw, as he put his side ahead early in the first half with a low shot which slid past the Spurs' goalkeeper. 

As the game headed to penalties, the former Barnet winger struck the winning penalty to seal the points for Luton. 

After two matches played, Luton have currently three points in League Two after hammering Yeovil Town 8-2 in the opening match and losing to Barnet, Gambin's old foes, 1-0 away from home last weekend. 

This is Gambin's second goal at the club he joined last January, after he registered his maiden goal in Luton's 3-0 win over Hartlepool back in February. 

Luke Gambin scored the winning penalty for Luton Town, yesterday.Luke Gambin scored the winning penalty for Luton Town, yesterday.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfer news and rumours

  2. Buffon, Messi and Ronaldo on UEFA player...

  3. Watch: Liverpool beat Hoffenheim away...

  4. Sharapova awarded main draw wildcard at...

  5. Football transfers: what the UK papers say

  6. Watch: Luke Gambin opens account at...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed