Watch: Celtic hammer Astana in first leg

Celtic confidently planted one foot into the Champions League group stages with a 5-0 thumping of Astana in the first leg of their play-off at Parkhead.

Returning midfielder Tom Rogic's strike in the 31st minute was helped into his own net by defender Evgeni Postnikov before attacker Scott Sinclair added a second three minutes before the interval.

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa player notched his second on the hour mark with further goals from winger James Forrest and striker Leigh Griffiths - his might have taken a deflection off Igor Shitov - for a result which in no way flattered Brendan Rodgers' men

The Hoops knocked the Kazakhstan outfit out in the third qualifying round last season on a 3-2 aggregate and only a remarkable turnaround next Tuesday in Astana will prevent a repeat.

Celtic, surely, will be among European football's big boys for the second successive season under Rodgers.