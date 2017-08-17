Football transfers: what the UK papers say

Serge Aurier has reportedly agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

L’Equipe reports Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Paris St Germain right-back Serge Aurier to replace Kyle Walker, but must wait on a court ruling before they can complete the deal.

Aurier is currently banned from entering the UK after being given a two-year suspended sentence for attacking a police officer in 2016.

The Ivory Coast international has appealed, and the outcome may not be known before the transfer window shuts.

Antonio Conte’s bid to strengthen his Chelsea squad has met with further frustration after a third bid for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro was rejected, according to the Daily Mail.

The London Evening Standard reports Conte now wants the Brazilian to put in a transfer request to ease his exit from Turin.

One man still looking to leave Stamford Bridge is Diego Costa.

With Atletico Madrid under a transfer ban, reports in Spain say Deportivo La Coruna offered to take him on a short-term basis until Atletico’s ban is lifted in January, but found his wages to be prohibitive.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@talkSPORT: Roma have ended their pursuit of #LCFC star Riyad Mahrez as club refuse to meet valuation

@MARCAinENGLISH: Barcelona will have to spend big to get Dembele! @BVB refuse to lower their E150 million asking price.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WILLIAM CARVALHO: West Ham continue to be linked with a deal for Sporting’s Portuguese midfielder but are struggling to agree a price.

RYAN SESSEGNON: The Fulham youngster was linked with several top clubs early in the window and fresh reports say Tottenham want the 17-year-old.

MAROUANE FELLAINI: Juventus are reportedly keen on the Belgian after he was pushed down the pecking order at Manchester United by Nemanja Matic’s arrival.