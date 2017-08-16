Santa Marija Convoy exhibit

Raymond Agius depicts an accurate retelling of the seminal event through his paintings.

This month marks the 75th anniversary of Operation Pedestal – popularly known as the Santa Marija Convoy, given the date on which the SS Ohio was towed into port – not only saved Malta from surrender but also arguably turned the tide of World War II in favour of the Allies.

Operation Pedestal was ultimately a tactical disaster, given the great losses sustained, but it was also a clear strategic victory for the Allies.

The supplies bought Malta roughly 10 more weeks, but the fuel supplies helped ensure that the Malta-based fighter planes would protect ships unloading in future supply operations.

The fuel also gave a substantial boost to Malta-based operations against Axis shipping lines, which sank a substantial proportion of Axis convoys to North Africa.

These losses helped turn the tide in the region and increasing Allied control in North Africa made supplying Malta an easier task.

To commemorate this occasion, artist Raymond Agius is opening an exhibition complemented by a historic display. The exhibition, curated by Jay Jones, tells the story of the Santa Marija Convoy via photographs and maps with accompanying explanations of the historic events.

The exhibition is open tonight from 7.30pm at St George Band Club in Cospicua. The event will be opened by the British High Commissioner. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, look up Santa Marija Convoy Exhibition on Facebook.