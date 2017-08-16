Nobody’s Life (2002)

Triq Cinemoon Festival continues this week with the theme ‘Two timing’.

This unusual festival, in its fifth year, asks its prospective audience to pick the films to be screened from a choice of three which the organisers propose on their Facebook page. The programme is kept secret until a few hours before the screening when the choices are put up on a dedicated event page every week with links to their trailers.

Carol (2015)

Voting closes on Thursday morning. The winning film that will actually be screened that evening will be announced around midday. Film ratings change depending on the chosen title.

The films proposed for this week include La Vida de Nadie/ Nobody’s Life, a 2002 Spanish film (2002) directed by Eduard Cortés. The film follows Emilio Barrero, a successful man whose life is very different than what it appears. When a young student enters his life, the subtle balance that keeps his secrets hidden falls apart.

The British film The Double is a black comedy thriller written and directed by Richard Ayoade. The film is based on the novella of the same name by Fyodor Dostoyevsky and follows a man driven to breakdown when he is usurped by a doppelganger. The film premiered at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

The other film one can vote for is another British film with the name of Carol.

The Double (2013)

Directed by Todd Haynes, the romantic drama, based on the 1952 novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, is set in New York in the early 1950s and tells the story of a forbidden affair between an aspiring female photographer and an older woman going through a difficult divorce.

The film obtaining the most votes will be shown tomorrow night.

The screening will take place tomorrow in front of Café Society in St John Street, Valletta, at 8.30pm. Entrance is free. For more information about the festival and to access the relevant event page with links to the films’ trailers and to vote, look up Triq Cinemoon Festival on Facebook.