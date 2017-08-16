Announcements

BEZZINA. On August 15, FRANCES, née Formosa, widow of Salvatore Bezzina, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Gina, Anthony and his wife Maria, Victor and his wife Yvonne, her grandchildren Pierre, Juliana, Claire, Ranier and Rachel, their spouses, her great-grandchildren Michaela, John, Lara, Michael, Nicholas, Giulia and Mark, her in-laws, relatives and her dear carer Katy. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, for Paola parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks go to all the staff at LiveLife and St James Capua Hospital for their great care and dedication.

DEBONO. On August 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOAN, née Montfort, aged 54, of Marsa and residing at St Venera, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her dear husband Leonard, her most beloved daughter Sarah Jane, her parents Robert and Maria, her cherished brother Eric, her husband’s parents, Victor and Lilian Debono, her sister-in-law Victoria and her husband Frank Vella, their children Christian, Andrew and Annabelle and her husband Christopher Fenech, as well as other relatives and friends, especially Sandra Schembri. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 8 am for St Francis church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Burmarrad cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement and Puttinu Cares, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

GALEA. On August 10, at her residence in Dingli, MARIANNA née Abela, widow of John Lawrence, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen, Joyce and her husband Philip Hili, Rita, widow of Vincent Azzopardi, Miriam and her husband Mario Galea, Oliver and his wife Maria née Tanti, and Hilda and her husband Herbert Sant, her grandchildren Ethel, Sandro, Claire, Robert, John and his wife Annaluce, James, Martina, Mark, David, Sarah, Julia, Elena and Andrew, their fiancés, her great-grandchild Gabriele, her brother Carmelo Abela, other relatives, her carer Anna Fsadni and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, August 16, at 3.30pm for St Mary’s parish church, Dingli, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Dingli cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On August 14, GIOVANNI, at St Vincent de Paule Residence, a few days short of his 101st birthday. Born in Tripoli, Libya, he passed peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and his loving family, to be reunited with his beloved and sorely missed wife Anna after 43 years. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his children Ernest and Joan, Sr Maria Louisa CMT, Joe and Ina, Antonio and Anna, his grandchildren Gaby and Winston, Kevin and Elena, Roma and Simon, Andrea and Lisa, Alessandro, Lara and his great grandchildren Kari, Alix, Sam, Jamie, Oli, Stella and Ben. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday August 17, at 2.30pm at Balzan Parish Church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. May he rest in eternal peace.

In Memoriam

CAMENZULI – BERNARD. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear, beloved husband and father on the second anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Joyce and children Sarah Jayne and Sean, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Wednesday, August 16, at 7pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR DESAIN – ANTHONY, the Marquis Cassar Desain. Remembered with love, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Vivien, Mark, Rachel, Jason, Nadyne, Angela and Max.

GALEA – VICKY. In loving memory of a wonderful and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed. Grace, Joanna, Teresa, Elizabeth, Edward, Peter, Christopher and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of LENA, née Sanfilippo, on the 36th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fr Francis, Miriam, Shirley and family. Rest in peace.

RICHARDSON. Remembering with warm affection our mum and dad, MARY and PERCY, our aunts TESSIE and JANE DIMECH, together with J.G. and TESSA VASSALLO. Rest in peace. Maud and Mabel and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of MARIA on the third anniversary of her death. Always remembered and sadly missed by her children Joseph and Jennifer, her in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.