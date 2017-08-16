A techno pioneer

DJ Cristian Varela has been awarded more than 40 prizes by the main media of the music industry.

Spanish international DJ Cristian Varela is heading to Malta with some of his finest techno music.

Varela played a very important role in the history of electronic music in his country, with some of the first live sets, four turntable set-ups, major events and festivals and the creation of a techno label with a huge international success.

Throughout his 25-year career, the DJ has been awarded more than 40 prizes by the main media of the music industry. In Spain alone he treasures dozens of awards designating him as best deejay of the country. He also received the best techno deejay award at the International DJ Awards in 2007.

His music has been released on labels such as Sony, Toolroom, Bedrock and MB Elektronics Varela.

The live event will take place tomorrow at Café del Mar from noon onwards. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.bandsintown.com.