Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 10:46 by Reuters

Musical comedy finds the fun in Brexit

Surprise hit at Edinburgh Fringe

Boris in Union Jack underpants? 

A retelling of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and its dramatic political consequences might perhaps be framed as high drama or extreme farce.

But audiences at the Edinburgh Festival are lapping up a light-hearted sung comedy version, "Brexit The Musical", a sellout featuring a cavorting Boris Johnson, the most prominent Brexit campaigner, in matching Union Jack underpants and socks, looking for a lost plan.

