Musical comedy finds the fun in Brexit
Surprise hit at Edinburgh Fringe
Boris in Union Jack underpants?
A retelling of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and its dramatic political consequences might perhaps be framed as high drama or extreme farce.
But audiences at the Edinburgh Festival are lapping up a light-hearted sung comedy version, "Brexit The Musical", a sellout featuring a cavorting Boris Johnson, the most prominent Brexit campaigner, in matching Union Jack underpants and socks, looking for a lost plan.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.