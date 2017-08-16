Woman found in Paceville garbage truck apologises in court

A woman filmed naked inside the back of a garbage truck in Paceville acted wildly after drinking too much alcohol, a court heard today.

The 36-year-old Polish woman sat silently throughout the hearing and was handed a suspended sentence by Magistrate Josette Demicoli after pleading guilty to charges which included offending public morals, exposing herself in public and being drunk in a public place.



Video footage of the woman naked and raving inside the back of the truck went viral on Monday and was also shared by a number of local news outlets. Times of Malta opted not to publish the video.



The woman told the court that she worked at a travel agency and did not have much money to live on.

Apologising for her actions, she said she would pay for the damage she caused to one of the garbage truck’s cameras.

The court sentenced the woman to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and fined her €50. She is understood to be leaving the country soon.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Cutajar was legal aid.