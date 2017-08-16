Today's front pages

Good morning. These are the stories that are making the front pages of local newspapers today.

The Times of Malta leads with Moas director Regina Catrambone pushing for more sea rescue missions in the southern Mediterranean, now that three aid groups have suspended operations following hostility from the Libyan coast guard.

In a secondary story, the paper reports that a proposed sports corruption law would see athletes found guilty of taking bribes banned from all sports facilities for a decade.

The Malta Independent reports that a record 48 sets of twins were born last year, with the 4.455 deliveries also including two sets of triplets.

L-Orizzont leads with a feature on cryptocurrency Bitcoin, with the newspaper reporting that its widespread introduction would increase jobs in the country. The paper also highlights a story about the two young men found after a two-day search.

In-Nazzjon notes that it has been 40 years since the death of Elvis Prestley. It too gives prominence to a story about the two young men, as well as to a court report about a man who turned violent after his wife failed to cook him dinner.