Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 14:48

Small cabin cruiser sinks at Ghadira Bay

A small cabin cruiser listed, turned turtle and sank in calm waters at Għadira Bay this afternoon.

No one appeared to be on board the anchored vessel as it slipped under the sea surface within a few minutes.

 

