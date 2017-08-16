PN pushes for judge Mizzi to recuse himself from Panama Papers case

Antonio Mizzi.

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil today insisted that a judge married to a Labour Party MEP should recuse himself from hearing appeals linked to Panama Papers-related charges.

Dr Busuttil wants Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi to recuse himself in a case concerning seven appeals filed against Magistrate Ian Farrugia's decision to launch an inquiry into whether Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi broke money laundering laws.

Mr Justice Mizzi is married to Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi.

In a tweet, Dr Busuttil said that the "suspects insisted that [the] appeal should be decided by a judge who is married to a PL MEP." He ended the tweet with a "#justice?"

Dr Busuttil tweeted after a court of appeal hearing during which the Nationalist Party formally asked for a different judge to take charge of proceedings.

The hearing was held behind closed doors after Mr Justice Mizzi ordered media out.

In comments to the media after the hearing, Dr Busuttil reiterated that the recusal request should not be construed as an attack on Mr Justice Mizzi's integrity.

"While nobody is attacking the judge's integrity, the simple fact that his wife is a Labour MEP casts a shadow over the case and prevents justice from being seen to be done," the PN leader argued. “Can a judge married to an MEP be seen to give an impartial decision?"

Dr Busuttil also said that the other side were primarily interested in dragging the case out for as long as possible and resisting "the start of a criminal investigation."

The appeal's next hearing has been set for September 11, when the other parties will reply to the PN's submissions.