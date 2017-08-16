PD wants 70 valleys listed as public domain

Dr Farrugia speaks to reporters at Wied Qirda. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Democratic Party today said it wants 70 valleys added to a list of sites to be considered as being in the public domain.

Addressing a press conference at Wied Qirda in Żebbuġ, PD MP Godfrey Farrugia highlighted the importance of valleys when it came to water flows around the Maltese islands.

He said PD would be dedicating its resources towards researching, planning and submitting applications for these valleys to be included for the protection afforded under public domain laws.

Last year, parliament passed new laws offering special protection to areas declared as public domain. Applications for sites nominated for inclusion must first be assessed by the Planning Authority before being forwarded to parliament, which has the final say on the matter.

Dr Farrugia said the party would conduct the research and procedures necessary for each valley to be proposed for protection.

He said PD would welcome all NGOs interested in contributing to this initiative.

Dr Farrugia said valleys needed to be protected due to their ecological value, including biodiversity, as well as their value to the water table, which was becoming increasingly saline.

The PD MP said the party would also be putting forward a private member’s bill to extend public domain laws to subterranean land, including the water table.