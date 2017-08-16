ERA objects to plans for massive Marsascala complex

The Environment and Resources Authority says urban-type developments are more appropriate in areas already designated for such use. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has restated its objections to the development of a massive commercial complex in a disused quarry close to the Marsascala family park.

An application for the development was first submitted in October last year but was later withdrawn by the developer.

The application was then resubmitted in June and was published by the PA for public consultation last week.

The development includes a basement car park, a 3,080 square metre commercial outlet, as well as a restaurant and drive-through at ground level, 2,080 square metres of offices at the first floor level and a landscaped roof.

Objecting to the new application, the ERA said the development would introduce further commercial and urban development in a quarry “which should preferably be reinstated back to agriculture use, considering its location along an urban fringe”.

The authority said urban-type developments were more appropriate in areas already designated for such use, and should not be encouraged in other areas, in this case a spent quarry outside development zones.

While the site itself was not environmentally sensitive, since it is located adjacent to an existing arterial road, the ERA said the overall quality of the rural area would be improved by retaining the site as open space, with a view to possible restoration for agriculture or similar uses.

Before being withdrawn, the original application generated objections from Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, Front Ħarsien ODZ and Nature Trust, as well as local residents. The organisations argued that planning policy excluded development in rural areas when not legitimate or necessary, and that the quarry should be rehabilitated to its natural state by planting trees and shrubs.

“Under no circumstances can the commercial activities being proposed be considered beneficial to the community,” FAA said.

“The proposal is a purely commercial venture and cannot be considered as just reason for the take-up of ODZ land.”

Public consultation on the new application is open until September 22.