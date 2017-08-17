Advert
Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 20:03

Decomposing body found at sea off Portomaso

The decomposing body of a man was found a mile out at sea near Portomaso this evening and brought to land on an AFM launch.

Police confirmed that the body was discovered at about 6.45pm, but could give no details on its identity.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

A search has been underway since Friday night for a young French man who dived from a pleasure boat off Sliema and has not been seen since. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'It was a nightmare, we were cold,...

  2. Man beats up wife two days after he...

  3. Woman found in Paceville garbage truck...

  4. Żabbar hairdresser sold contraband...

  5. Delimara hotel developers launch...

  6. At least two flights delayed because...

  7. Most Mater Dei wards full

  8. Woman critically injured in Għar Lapsi fall

  9. Maltese-designed London kiosk...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed