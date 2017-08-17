Decomposing body found at sea off Portomaso
The decomposing body of a man was found a mile out at sea near Portomaso this evening and brought to land on an AFM launch.
Police confirmed that the body was discovered at about 6.45pm, but could give no details on its identity.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
A search has been underway since Friday night for a young French man who dived from a pleasure boat off Sliema and has not been seen since.
