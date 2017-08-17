Back home - Tritons are brought back to Valletta fountain
Extensive restoration project nears completion
The three huge figures that form the Tritons fountain in Valletta City Gate were put back in place today as a €4 million restoration project nears its conclusion.
The bronze figures were restored at an Italian foundry. Concrete which partly filled them to hold them to the ground was removed.
The bronze basin supported by the tritons was recast due to extensive warping following its collapse in 1978.
The fountain itself has undergone extensive rehabilitation, with new pipework, a new pump room and a thorough cleaning of its travertine slabs.
The Tritons Fountain was completed in 1959 at a cost of £10,000. It was designed by Vincent Apap.
