Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 06:20 by Fr David Torpiano, Floriana

No longer acceptable

Over the past weeks, the situation in certain areas of Floriana has been rapidly degenerating. The line of acceptability has been heavily crossed.

A highly-commendable road resurfacing project started near the Catholic Institute but works in John Lopez Street remain incomplete. Only the upper half of the road has been resurfaced and the other half remains in a miserable condition and incomprehensibly left in shambles.

The rectangular planters placed at both sides of Pope John XXIII Square have similarly been left in a miserable state, especially those adjacent to the site on which the road resurfacing project has been incompletely carried out.

The same can be said regarding the perimeter wall encircling the area behind the statue of Grand Master De Vilhena and the damaged outer wall of The Mall Gardens with a number of pilaster capitals gone missing or misplaced.

Unfortunately, Floriana has been repeatedly used and abused.

One hopes action is urgently taken so that the situation is redressed in the best interest of the citizens of Floriana who pay their taxes just as all the other citizens of the country (hopefully) do.

