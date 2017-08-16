Elvis fans hold candlelight vigil 40 years on

Photo: Reuters

Elvis Presley fans from around the world held a candlelight vigil outside his Memphis home on Tuesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the singer's death.

Presley's daughter Lisa Marie joined the vigil and lit candles for fans who gathered at the Graceland estate where tributes to the King of Rock 'n' Roll are planned this week.

Elvis died suddenly at age 42 on August 16, 1977 from heart failure after battling health problems including weight gain and a dependency on prescription drugs.