Andrea Bocelli has bronchitis, days before Granaries concert

Andrea Boccelli has had to cancel two concerts in Spain. Photo: Flickr.com/Paolo Benegiamo

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has been forced to cancel two concerts in Spain due to bronchitis, prompting worries that his weekend concert alongside local star Joseph Calleja is in jeopardy.

The famed singer is scheduled to perform at the Granaries on Saturday evening as part of the 20th anniversary Joseph Calleja concert.

But according to Mr Calleja, the Italian tenor is still scheduled to perform and there has been no word of cancellations as of yet.

Mr Calleja said that nothing has changed so far and that things were on track as planned.

READ: Andrea Bocelli sings Joseph Calleja's praises

Mr Bocelli cancelled a show in Marbella yesterday and another one in Cap Roig due to take place today, with management saying the singer was "experiencing a severe case of bronchitis" and that doctors had advised him to avoid performing for the next few days.

Fans in Spain were reassured that the concerts would be rescheduled for a later date.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope we can rely on your understanding in these complicated hours," Mr Bocelli's team wrote on Facebook.

"On behalf of Andrea, the entire team wishes to thank you for your continued love and support."