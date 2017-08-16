Watch: Uncovering the face of Iran (ARTE)
After a few years exile in Canada, Kiana Hayeri returns to Iran and realises how much her country has changed. Her friends have completely different private and public personas.
Via her Instagram, she uncovers the two faces of her paradoxical country.
