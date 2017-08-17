North Korea leader holds off on Guam plan
North Korea's leader has delayed a decision on firing missiles toward the US territory of Guam while he watches the actions of the United States a little longer, state media says.
The report warns that if America persists with its "extremely dangerous and reckless actions on Koreanrean peninsular", Kim will make an important decision.
Samantha Vadas reports.
