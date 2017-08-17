Advert
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 06:47 by Reuters

North Korea leader holds off on Guam plan

Video: Reuters

North Korea's leader has delayed a decision on firing missiles toward the US territory of Guam while he watches the actions of the United States a little longer, state media says.

The report warns that if America persists with its "extremely dangerous and reckless actions on Koreanrean peninsular", Kim will make an important decision.

Samantha Vadas reports.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Listen: Maltese murderer allowed to stay...

  2. Falling tree kills 12 at religious...

  3. Barack Obama makes Twitter history

  4. Watch: Motorcycle gang robs top London...

  5. Grace Mugabe 'beat me with an extension...

  6. North Korea leader holds off on Guam plan

  7. Watch: Trump again blames both sides for...

  8. Trump praises N.Korean leader's decision...

  9. Search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed