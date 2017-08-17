Watch: ‘An hour is a long time in politics’ - Marlene Farrugia
Full Times Talk interview uploaded tomorrow
Marlene Farrugia will no longer lead the Democratic Party after October but the energetic MP is unlikely to stay put.
In a candid interview on Times Talk, she says she will still serve her parliamentary duties on behalf of the PD but does not exclude contesting the Nationalist Party leadership in the future.
Explaining her quixotic brand of politics, she says the PD is a necessary political force in today’s climate characterised by a steamrolling government and a weak PN.
She talks about the European Parliament election in 2019 and the prospects of PD’s coalition agreement surviving after the PN elects a new leader next month.
The full interview will be uploaded tomorrow.
