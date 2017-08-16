Advert
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 22:40

Watch: Liverpool beat Hoffenheim away from home

 

Teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed an extra-special European debut with a brilliant free-kick to set Liverpool on their way to a 2-1 victory in their Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim.

Set-pieces had been the team's downfall at Watford on Saturday but the 18-year-old, in only his 14th senior appearance, showed there is also a flip-side with a maiden goal the absent wantaway Brazilian Philippe Coutinho would have been proud of.

Simon Mignolet's save from former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric's poor penalty early in the game proved equally as valuable, and although Havard Nordtveit's own goal gave them a cushion, Mark Uth's 87th-minute strike ensured next week's second leg at Anfield will not be straightforward.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their first goal with Georginio Wijnaldum.Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their first goal with Georginio Wijnaldum.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfer news and rumours

  2. Ronaldo hit with five-match ban after...

  3. Watch: Liverpool's press conference...

  4. Buffon, Messi and Ronaldo on UEFA player...

  5. Sharapova awarded main draw wildcard at...

  6. Watch: Liverpool beat Hoffenheim away...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed