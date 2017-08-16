Watch: Liverpool beat Hoffenheim away from home

Teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed an extra-special European debut with a brilliant free-kick to set Liverpool on their way to a 2-1 victory in their Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim.

Set-pieces had been the team's downfall at Watford on Saturday but the 18-year-old, in only his 14th senior appearance, showed there is also a flip-side with a maiden goal the absent wantaway Brazilian Philippe Coutinho would have been proud of.

Simon Mignolet's save from former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric's poor penalty early in the game proved equally as valuable, and although Havard Nordtveit's own goal gave them a cushion, Mark Uth's 87th-minute strike ensured next week's second leg at Anfield will not be straightforward.