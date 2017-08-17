Trump retweets, then deletes cartoon of train smashing CNN

US President Donald Trump shared a Twitter cartoon of a train running over a person with a CNN logo covering the person's head, before deleting it minutes later.

The US president shared the tweet just three days after a right-winger ploughed his car into a group of protestors in Charlottesville. Mr Trump has been under fire for the way he has publicly addressed bloody demonstrations by white nationalists over the weekend.

The cartoon itself was similar in nature to the GIF he shared in July which essentially showed him wrestling a CNN logo. The image that was retweeted and later deleted Tuesday said, “FAKE NEWS CAN’T STOP THE TRUMP TRAIN.”

A White House official said the CNN image retweet was "inadvertently posted and as soon it was noticed it was immediately deleted".

But the president was swiftly criticised in the media for sharing the cartoon just days after the car attack.