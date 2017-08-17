Żabbar hairdresser sold contraband cigarettes between cuts

Customs is determined to cut out the illicit cigarette trade. Photo: Shutterstock

A hairdressing salon in Żabbar, band club in Rabat and confectionery in Valletta were among the sites exposed as contraband cigarette hotspots by authorities this week.

Almost 9,000 contraband cigarettes and 126 litres of smuggled wine were seized over the past week, as Customs kept the pressure on smugglers.

Officials seized 5,940 cigarettes branded Business Royals, Richman, Tradition and American Legend from shops, garages, cars and other sites used by black market sellers. Another 2,920 cigarettes were seized as smugglers tried to bring them into the country at the airport.

In Żabbar, officials caught a hairdresser who had a side trade in contraband cigarette sales. Aside from breaking Customs laws, the shop is not licenced to sell tobacco products and has been reported to licensing authorities.

Police also caught a man selling contraband cigarettes from his car in Qormi at 1am last Friday. He was arrested and his car impounded.

Contraband cigarettes were also found inside a garage in Qormi, band club in Rabat and Valletta confectionery.

Customs began a crackdown on illicit trading in cigarettes two weeks ago, and officials have seized tens of thousands of cigarettes since it began.

Anyone with information about smugglers or black market cigarette sales can call Customs on 2568 5124 or 2568 5200.