Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today

All lead with the two-day rescue operation which ended yesterday morning when the two young men being found alive.

Times of Malta spoke to the men who said they said they thought they were going to die before a fisherman spotted them hanging off a cliff face. In another story, the newspaper says an owner of two gentlemen’s clubs in Paceville was rejecting claims by women’s groups that outlets like his were hubs for prostitution.

The Malta Independent quotes the Gozo bishop saying that the nation was in urgent need of hope.

In-Nazzjon recalls the 75th anniversary of the Sta Maria Convoy.

L-Orizzont leads with a story on the extension of the Freeport’s licence.