Spectacular fireworks light up the skies over Mqabba
A spectacle of fireworks the skies over Mqabba last night as the village's pyro-musical display got underway.
The main attraction was the Tower of Light, a display fired from a 30-metre high steel structure creating unique effects.
The display, by the St Mary Fireworks Factory, continued with the traditional Maltese single shot shells known as beraq pront and multi-break coloured shells murtali tal-kulur.
It ended with a grand finale again with various types of fireworks synchronised to music.
