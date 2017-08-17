Spare an hour and donate blood
The Blood Bank appealed to people who could spare an hour today to donate blood in solidarity with those who suffered from traffic accidents or were recovering in hospitals.
It said it is today open until 6pm.
The blood bank is open daily between 8am and 6pm.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.