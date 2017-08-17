Advert
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 09:41

Spare an hour and donate blood

The Blood Bank appealed to people who could spare an hour today to donate blood in solidarity with those who suffered from traffic accidents or were recovering in hospitals.

It said it is today open until 6pm.

The blood bank is open daily between 8am and 6pm.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'It was a nightmare, we were cold,...

  2. Man beats up wife two days after he...

  3. Woman found in Paceville garbage truck...

  4. Żabbar hairdresser sold contraband...

  5. Delimara hotel developers launch...

  6. At least two flights delayed because...

  7. Most Mater Dei wards full

  8. Woman critically injured in Għar Lapsi fall

  9. Maltese-designed London kiosk...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed