Operation Pedestal recreated

Photos: Jonathan Borg

The Lascaris War Rooms in Valletta have stirred back to life with the reconstruction of fighter operations to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Operation Pedestal – the Santa Marija Convoy.

The arrival of the convoy on August 15, 1942, is widely viewed as a pivotal moment in WWII which saved Malta by delivering food and other essential supplies to the island when it was under heavy attack from the enemy.

The old RAF sector operations room has been transported back to the 1940s by three groups of military re-enactors, who came together to recreate the atmosphere in the old air defence control centre.

The event is being organised by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna.

The 50-minute reconstruction seeks to give visitors a taste of the tense moments when dogfights were being conducted in the skies between Malta and Italy.

Officers map out enemy raids and plan retaliatory action as sound effects add to the tension.

Each session starts today on the hour from 11am, with the last demonstration to be held at 3pm.

Given space restrictions in the operations room, audience groups are limited to 30 at a go.

Tickets, which can be paid for at the door, cost €15 per adult and €6 for children under 16 years of age.