'It was a nightmare, we were cold, hungry...' How teens survived the cliffs ordeal

The two young men who were rescued after a two-day search said yesterday they thought they were going to die before a fisherman spotted them hanging off a cliff face.

Nick Johnson and Mark Petric, both 19, were lying in two adjacent hospital beds at Mater Dei surrounded by friends and family and “feeling lucky to be alive” yesterday evening, shortly after spending more than two days fearing for their lives.

Mr Johnson told the Times of Malta how their harrowing ordeal had seen them both dragged out to sea by rough currents in Mtaħleb when they jumped in for a swim to cool off after a long bike ride and hike.

The strong waves pulled them under the surface a number of times as they fought against the current for more than an hour, he said. They eventually managed to pull themselves ashore and sought refuge in a dark and dank cave, where they spent an uncertain stretch huddling together for warmth.

“In there it was terrible, it was cold and the rocks were sharp, and there was only a small patch where we could stay safe. I was so dehydrated, I was having hallucinations,” Mr Johnson said.

The two were eventually spotted by amateur fisherman Tony Zammit early yesterday morning. Mr Zammit had seen them desperately try to climb up the cliff face to safety.

They were rescued by the Armed Forces after more than two days of exhaustive searching.

