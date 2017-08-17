Gentlemen’s club owner rejects prostitution link

An owner of two gentlemen’s clubs in Paceville is rejecting claims by women’s groups that outlets like his are hubs for prostitution. Ronald Axisa, who owns Stiletto and White Palace, said the unjust criticism was based on perception.

He was reacting to claims by women’s organisations that lap-dancing clubs, known in the industry as gentlemen’s clubs, served as a facade for prostitution and human trafficking.

Watch: Gentlemen's clubs are 'prostitution establishments'

“I only speak for my outlets, but one of the main drawbacks of women’s organisations when it comes to criticising such establishments is that their arguments are based on their perception of what these clubs are rather than what actually goes on inside,” Mr Axisa said.

Lap-dancing outlets made it to the national agenda after Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi spoke of the government’s intention to regularise them.

The clubs have mushroomed in Paceville over the past decade, operating in a legal lacuna. Inside, scantily clad women are supposed to provide tantalising dances for paying clients.

New regulations are expected to classify these outlets as adult entertainment clubs, imposing a code of conduct on performers and clients and outlining whether entertainers can be naked, semi-naked or clothed.

The clubs have mushroomed in Paceville over the past decade

The rules would also regulate on-street advertising and put the onus on clubs to ensure performers are en-gaged lawfully. However, the government has come under fire from the Malta Confederation of Women’s Organisations, which has called for the clubs to be banned.

The confederation argues gentlemen’s clubs objectify women and are nothing more than fronts for prostitution and human trafficking.

But Mr Axisa, who has been in the business for almost 10 years, said women’s organisations should report illegalities to the police if they had such information on hand.

“These are serious crimes, and I invite the same organisation to go to the police and take action on this, but I would also invite it to show equal interest in massage parlours, which have also mushroomed at a far greater rate than gentlemen’s clubs,” he said.

Massage parlours have popped up not only in entertainment zones but also residential and rural areas. Some massage parlours were simply an excuse for prostitution, Mr Axisa said.

The entrepreneur said he agreed with the government’s drive to regulate gentlemen’s clubs and insisted the legal limbo at present was probably the primary reason why the number of outlets has grown in number. He urged the government to consult with industry players.

“On the subject of whether this business is moral or not, as well as the dress code standards of performers, I think this is for the government to decide, but I would rather the government consulted on these matters to get a clearer picture of what goes on,” Mr Axisa said.

He added that his clubs have imposed a code of conduct on performers since opening their doors.

However, the code that dancers have to sign places the onus on them to declare they came to Malta of their own free will and exonerates the club from any responsibility if they decide to engage in any illegal behaviour.