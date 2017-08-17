Advert
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 11:10

Customs officials seize excess cash from Maltese man on way to Kiev

Customs officials stationed at the airport this morning seized cash in excess of €10,000 found on a Maltese man travelling to Kiev via Istanbul.

In a statement, the Customs Department said the passenger had €13,650 which he said was travelling money. The police Economic Crimes Unit was informed and the man was allowed to travel and will be taken to court on his return.

According to European law, passengers travelling with more than €10,000 in cash to or from any EU country are obliged to submit a declaration to customs.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'It was a nightmare, we were cold,...

  2. Man beats up wife two days after he...

  3. Woman found in Paceville garbage truck...

  4. Żabbar hairdresser sold contraband...

  5. Delimara hotel developers launch...

  6. At least two flights delayed because...

  7. Most Mater Dei wards full

  8. Woman critically injured in Għar Lapsi fall

  9. Maltese-designed London kiosk...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed