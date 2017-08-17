Customs officials seize excess cash from Maltese man on way to Kiev

Customs officials stationed at the airport this morning seized cash in excess of €10,000 found on a Maltese man travelling to Kiev via Istanbul.

In a statement, the Customs Department said the passenger had €13,650 which he said was travelling money. The police Economic Crimes Unit was informed and the man was allowed to travel and will be taken to court on his return.



According to European law, passengers travelling with more than €10,000 in cash to or from any EU country are obliged to submit a declaration to customs.