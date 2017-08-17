At least two flights delayed because of... fireworks

File photo

Holidaymakers taking advantage of Santa Marija have had to wait a little longer to start their trips, as at least two flights out of Malta International Airport have been delayed due to nearby fireworks.

The Easyjet flight to Manchester was delayed by 90 minutes while the flight to Gatwick was pushed back by 30 minutes with frustrated passengers stranded on the runway.

A Ryanair flight to Birmingham was delayed by half an hour while several other flights may be facing similar delays, according to passengers who spoke to the Times of Malta.

“We were sitting on the plane and the doors had been shut when the pilot told us that the main runway was shut because of the fireworks,” a passenger on the Manchester flight said.

“Air traffic control gave clearance to take off from the second runway but apparently the plane is too heavy.”

A Malta International Airport spokeswoman said that as a safeguarding measure due to Santa Marija fireworks in Gudja, one of the airport’s two runways was being used solely for departures and the other for arrivals.

The spokeswoman said similar measures were taken every year and were not expected to significantly impact operations.