Watch: Sense8 cast and crew absolutely loved Malta

Cast and crew members of Netflix's sci-fi series Sense8 had a blast filming the show's second season in Malta last year.

So much so, that show creator Lana Wachowski left saying "I feel like I should write an entire script and base it here."

In a video testimonial published by the Malta Film Commission today, Ms Wachowski, who together with her sister Lilly formed the duo behind The Matrix trilogy and V for Vendetta, praised Malta's diversity and said she felt "very inspired here."

The world-famous director was not the only Sense8 member to praise Malta.

"We were looking for the cleanest, clearest water we could find in the Mediterranean," said director James McTeigue. "All our intelligence told us to come to Malta."

Actors on the series were also impressed.

"Everywhere along here is like a postcard," said Toby Onwumere, who plays Capheus in the series. "It's like being in a castle land," agreed Daryl Hannah, who portrays Angelica Turing.

Sense8 tells the story of a group of people suddenly linked mentally, and who must find a way to survive being hunted by those who see them as a threat.

Although the cast and crew seemed to have a great time here, they will not be returning for any further filming: Netflix announced it was cancelling the series last June.