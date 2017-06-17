Putin warns new sanctions will complicate ties between Russia and US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that new US sanctions on Russia will damage ties between the two countries.

Mr Putin said that "it will, of course, complicate the Russian-American relationship", according to the TASS news agency.

The Russian leader said it was too early to speak about a possible response.

The US Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to approve sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election.

The bill, which passed 98-2, targets Russian individuals accused of corruption and key sectors of the Russian economy.

Mr Putin said that Russia would be forced to make changes because of the sanctions, but they would not lead to a "collapse".

The penalties have been criticised by Austria and Germany for promoting US economic interests.