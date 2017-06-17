Girl, 4, shot dead by brother, aged 6, in US
A girl aged four has been shot dead by her six-year-old sibling at their home in South Carolina, the US.
Carley Mack was struck by one bullet and died in hospital 45 minutes later, said Spartanburg Police.
It was not revealed whether the other child who fired the gun was Carley's brother or sister or details of the gun's ownership or how it ended up in the hands of the child.
The incident appears to be accidental and it is unlikely charges will be filed, said police.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.