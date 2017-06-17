Advert
Saturday, June 17, 2017, 19:16

Girl, 4, shot dead by brother, aged 6, in US

A girl aged four has been shot dead by her six-year-old sibling at their home in South Carolina, the US.

Carley Mack was struck by one bullet and died in hospital 45 minutes later, said Spartanburg Police.

It was not revealed whether the other child who fired the gun was Carley's brother or sister or details of the gun's ownership or how it ended up in the hands of the child.

The incident appears to be accidental and it is unlikely charges will be filed, said police.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. IS leader Baghdadi possibly killed in...

  2. 'I'll never forget the screams,' London...

  3. London tower death toll reaches 30

  4. Helmut Kohl, father of German...

  5. 'Pay ransom or relatives will be killed'...

  6. Trump to clamp down on Cuba travel,...

  7. Search continues for London tower...

  8. Malaysia's first lady linked to $30m...

  9. Seven sailors missing, 3 injured after...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed